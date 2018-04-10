BSP to pursue ‘dynamic’ reforms

“Dynamic” reforms will continue to be pursued by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) in a bid to keep up with evolving trends and practices, a senior official said.

“The BSP will continue to craft meaningful and proactive reforms that are aligned with best practices and international standards, at the same time sensitive to local conditions,” Bangko Sentral Deputy Governor Chuchi Fonacier told reporters in a message.

These include the continuing alignment of the country’s corporate governance framework with international standards and global best practices such as the International Financial Reporting Standards 9 (PFRS), disclosure requirements, risk governance and management-related policies, she said.

The local equivalent of IFRS 9 — Philippine Financial Reporting Standards — took effect at the start of 2018. It requires banks to assess all future asset impairments by using expected loss models as opposed to the previous as-incurred approach.

Banks are mandated to account for expected credit losses over a 12-month period for performing assets and over entire maturities for underperforming assets.

In line with this, Fonacier said there was also a continuing review of existing processes to promote efficiency and streamline processes such as the current licensing framework for banks.

“This also entails the implementation of remaining Basel III liquidity standards on intraday liquidity risk report of banks and net stable funding ratio (NSFR),” she added.

NSFR looks at the liquidity requirements of banks over a longer period of one year.

“The enhancement of the banking system’s compliance with the Basel Accord through the implementation of other Basel III reform standards governing interest rates in the banking book, risk-based pricing for consumer loans, reforms in banks’ over-the-counter derivatives transactions shall similarly be pursued to make the domestic banking system more dynamic in responding to the demands and challenges of a rapidly evolving global financial services industry,” Fonacier said.