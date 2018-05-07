BSP: We’ll not leave farmers, MSMEs behind

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) vowed on Sunday to not let its financial inclusion initiatives leave farmers and micro, small, and medium businesses (MSMEs) behind after the World Bank said they remained disadvantaged.

In its 2017 Global Findex report, the Washington-based multilateral lender said those who borrowed to start, operate, or expand a farm or business declined to 4.2 percent last year from 13.6 percent in 2014.

One in five adults received payments for agricultural goods, slightly unchanged from 2014 to 2017, it added.

“Aligned with this finding, the BSP is focusing its financial inclusion work to sectors that have long been wanting for much needed financial services, such as agriculture and MSMEs,” the central bank said in a statement.

The envisioned approach goes beyond facilitating credit provision, and involves creating a financing ecosystem that supports value chains and addresses issues in financial infrastructure, it added.

These include guarantees, crop insurance, movable collateral registry, and the credit information system, the Bangko Sentral said.

According to the report, over a third of Filipinos 15 years and older own a formal account, or one held in financial institutions, such as banks, cooperatives, and microfinance institutions.

Data showed that 34.5 percent of Filipino adults have a formal account that can be used to save money, make or receive payments, and receive wages or financial help, it said.

The report also said formal account penetration in the country climbed by 3.2 percentage points from 31.3 percent in 2014. This translated to more than 3.7 million Filipino adults who opened an account in the past three years.

While gains are modest, the Philippines made remarkable strides in indicators related to digital payments, it added, noting that adults who used the internet to pay bills or buy something online grew by 6.3 percentage points to 9.9 percent in 2017.

Those who made or received digital payments in the past year rose by 5.6 percentage points to 25.1 percent last year, the report said.

“The prospects look bright as the Philippines takes deliberate measures towards digitization,” the central bank said, stressing that it continued to champion its flagship digital finance program National Retail Payment System.

The government is also laying the foundation of a digital ecosystem through such measures as the biometric national ID bill and Payment Systems Act, it added.

Compared with its Southeast Asian neighbors, the Philippines ranks in the middle, according to the report. Singapore (97.9 percent) lies at one end of the spectrum and Cambodia (21.7 percent) at the other.

The country’s level of account ownership fell short of the average for East Asia and the Pacific (70.6 percent) and lower middle-income countries (57.8 percent), it added.

“The results of the 2017 Global Findex will be enriched by the BSP’s own financial inclusion survey which will be released soon,” the Bangko Sentral said.

The “survey has a more in-depth look at the state of financial inclusion in the country to complement the topline country indicators of Global Findex,” it added.