BSP’s 2017 income up 28% to P22.84B

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) saw double-digit growth in 2017 net income, on Tuesday reporting an unaudited result of P22.84 billion, 28 percent higher compared to the P17. 81 billion recorded the previous year.

“Net income was composed primarily of higher income on international reserves, recording of demonetization income and supported by lower interest expenses,” the central bank said.

Total revenues amounted to P75.6 billion, higher than the P70 billion posted in 206 and due mainly to an increase

in miscellaneous income and interest income on international reserves and domestic securities.

Expenditures totaled P66.9 billion, lower than the P71.2 billion posted in the previous year.

“The year-on-year decrease in expenditures was due mainly to the drop in interest expense on overnight deposit facilities and reverse repurchase agreements,” the BSP explained.

The central bank also noted that total assets as of end-December 2017 had risen to P4.66 trillion from the year-ago level of P4.55 trillion.

These were composed mainly of international reserves amounting to P4.05 trillion as of end-December 2017,

higher than the year-ago balance of P3.99 trillion.

The bulk or 80.7 percent was composed largely of foreign investments and about 10.2 percent were in gold holdings, it said.

Liabilities, on the other hand, amounted to P4.58 trillion, comprised mostly of deposits and currency issues.

“This amount was above the previous year’s level of P4,500.7 billion owing mainly to the rise in the level of currency issuances during the year. This was partially offset by lower placements in overnight and term deposit facilities,” the BSP said.