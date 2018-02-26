BSP’s Espenilla cancer-free

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Nestor Espenilla Jr. said he is now cancer-free after being diagnosed with tongue cancer in November last year.

“Unfortunately, I got a curve ball in November last year when I was diagnosed with tongue cancer. Fortunately, it was very early stage [cancer]and quite localized,” he said in a message to reporters over the weekend.

The surgery he underwent to remove the problem was successful, according to Espenilla.

“My doctors say I’m now cancer-free. So I don’t expect this curve ball to slow me down,” he said.

The Bangko Sentral chief added that he had completed radiation therapy whose side effects resulted in a dry throat and mouth sores, causing him speaking difficulties.

“That should go away in time and my doctors expect me to achieve more or less full recovery in a month or so. Now, that’s my personal normalization. I just have to hang on and be patient,” he said.

It is work as usual for him, according to Espenilla, saying he will continue with the financial market reforms he promised when he assumed office last year.

“I hope this answers the questions of those who may be wondering about my health. I am confident that this personal medical issue will not distract from the important work at hand. Thanks always for the support,” he added.

The 59-year-old BSP governor was appointed in May last year and assumed the position in July after the retirement of Amando Tetangco Jr.

Meanwhile, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd extended his and President Rodrigo Duterte’s full support to Espenilla.

“The good news is that our prayers have been answered and that Nesting [Espenilla’s nickname] is cancer-free and recovering from the ill effects of the treatment. He has my full support and that of the President,” Dominguez said in a message.