Bt eggplant can reduce pesticide use

Residues of insecticides used by egg-plant farmers have serious consequences on human health and the environment, which is an issue that the new Bt eggplant can address by cutting down pesticide spraying.

Farmers and member of their families who plant conventional eggplant varieties for many years have been exposed to harmful chemicals that pose serious health risks, a study conducted in a farming community in Pangasinan revealed.

The study by Jinky Leilani Lu of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) entitled “Insecticide Residues in Soil, Water, and Eggplant Fruits: The Case of Sta. Maria, Pangasinan” revealed the problems posed by insect infestation in farms that requires the use of insecticides.

This study was part of the “Socio Economic Impact of Bt Eggplant,” a publication that also revealed the advantage of superior crop varieties that were genetically-engineered, which have resistance to the fruit-and-shoot borer (FSB) that can cause severe damage to eggplant farms.

With the development by Filipino plant breeders by the Institute of Plant Breeding-University of the Philippines Los Banos (IPB-UPLB) of Bt eggplant that has built-in resistance to FSB, there is hope that Filipino farmers can do away with pesticide spraying by as much as 100 percent.

An ability to stamp out FSB by up to 100 percent was observed in the Bt eggplant varieties tested on actual fields in barangays Paitan and Santa Maria in Pangasinan.

These are fields conventionally infested heavily by the FSB moth, more severely during the biggest eggplant season or the dry season.

But IPB-UPLB scientists did not use any lepidopteran (moth)-specific insecticide during the three trials, both for the Bt eggplant and the non-Bt eggplant.

All throughout three trials, the superior efficacy of Bt eggplant in stopping by virtually 100 percent infestation of FSB was observed in the three eggplant varieties tested—Dumaguete Long Purple, Mara, and Mamburao.

All three varieties—not sprayed with insecticides—were planted both for Bt eggplant and non-Bt eggplant.

“These results demonstrate that Bt eggplant lines containing Cry1Ac event EE-1 provide outstanding control of FSB and can dramatically reduce the need for conventional insecticides,” said the IPB-UPLB scientists led by Desiree M. Hautea.

“Bt eggplant lines demonstrated high levels of control of FSB shoot damage [98.6 to 100 percent] and fruit damage [98.1 to 99.7 percent] and reduced FSB larval infestation [95.8 to 99.3 percent] under the most severe pest pressure during Trial 2,” she added.

In contrast, the non-Bt eggplant suffered 41.58 percent FSB-damaged shoots, 93.08 percent damaged fruits, and 16.15 larvae per plot per harvest.

And even when moth’s eggs have been found in the Bt eggplant fruits, the eggs did not survive to form viable fruit-boring insects.

“Under such severe pest pressure, the Bt eggplant lines showed less than 1 percent percent FSB shoot damage, less than 2 percent fruit damage, and fewer FSB larvae at less than 11 larva per plot per harvest,” said the scientists.

“Commercial production of Bt eggplant has great potential to reduce yield losses to FSB while dramatically reducing the reliance of growers on synthetic insecticides, reducing risks to the environment, to worker’s health, and to the consumer,” they added.

Health complaints

The farmers who took part in the study that applied pesticides to their crops reported experiencing itchiness of the skin (63.8 percent), redness of the eyes (29.3 percent, muscle pains (27.6 percent), and headaches (27.6 percent).

While all the respondents reported getting or feeling sick immediately after applying pesticides to their eggplant crops, none of them sought any medical attention.

Eggplant is highly susceptible to severe pest damage from the FSB, scientifically named Leucinodes orbonalis Guenee. FBS can cause yield losses from 20 percent to 92 percent in the Philippines.

FSB is a pink, sesame seed-sized moth larva that feeds on eggplant stems and fruits from the inside out. It leaves dirty feces into the tunnels that it bores.

The study also aimed to detect and quantify residues in eggplant fruits.

Danger to consumers, soil

Pesticide residues in plants may reach the consumers through ingestion of raw foods. Various surveys around the world showed that 50 to 70 percent of vegetables are contaminated, posing serious health threats to consumers.

Besides the harm to human health, the excessive use of pesticides can cause harm to the environment.

The pesticides chlorpyrifos and cypermethrin were found to have high bioaccumulation potential on the soil. On the other hand, triazophos was found to have moderate soil bioccummulation potential.

On the other hand, none of the water samples was found positive with insecticide residues. This is because almost all of the insecticide residues detected have low leaching potential.

Two studies were conducted from May 2010 and January 2011 to determine insecticide residues in soil and water in eggplant farms in Santa Maria, Pangasinan, the top eggplant-producing province in the Philippines.

A total of 26 farms from five villages with farm workers took part in the health assessment aspect.

To control FSB, farmers resort to frequent and heavy spraying of insecticides.

Interviews with eggplant farmers in the Philippines found cases of spraying 60-80 times during a normal fruiting duration of at least four months. Similarly in India, farmers spray an average of 20-30 times per crop season.