Bt eggplant shows promise in trials

The Philippines, currently among the Top 10 producers of eggplant, can be a global forerunner in the pesticide-free growing of the crop, which is usually sprayed intensively with pesticides.

Advertisements

Eggplant is the most important vegetable in the Philippines, taking up 30 percent of all vegetable production—at around 200,000 metric tons yearly.

But while known for many gourmet recipes, eggplant cannot grow without heavy insecticide use.

Filipino farmers spray every other day or 60-80 times in an entire four-month eggplant cropping season to combat the fruit and shoot borer moth (FSB). This practice puts people’s health at risk.

The first at risk are farmers of the crop who can suffer from dizziness, headaches and skin rashes.

With the development by Filipino plant breeders of Bt eggplant that has built-in resistance to FSB, Filipino farmers can do away with pesticide spraying by as much as 100 percent.

Field trial reports released for the first time to the public by the Institute of Plant Breeding-University of the Philippines Los Banos (IPB-UPLB) showed Bt eggplant had superior performance in controlling FSB. IPB-UPLB tests involved five open-pollinated varieties engineered to produce from the bacterium Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) a protein called Cry1Ac.

Cry1Ac effectively functions as the insecticide that kills FSB when ingested by the pest.

The experiments were done over three eggplant seasons from 2010-2012 in the Philippines’ biggest eggplant producer or Pangasinan, which accounts for 18 percent of country’s eggplant area and more than 30 percent of national output for the crop.

An ability to stamp out FSB by up to 100 percent was observed in the Bt eggplant varieties tested on actual fields in barangays Paitan and Sta. Maria in Pangasinan.

These are fields conventionally infested heavily by the FSB moth—more severely during the biggest eggplant season—the dry season. But IPB-UPBL scientists did not use any lepidopteran (moth)-specific insecticide during the trials –both for the Bt eggplant and the non-Bt eggplant.

All throughout three trials, the superior efficacy of Bt eggplant in stopping by virtually 100 percent infestation of FSB was observed in the three eggplant varieties tested—Dumaguete Long Purple, Mara and Mamburao.

All three varieties—not sprayed by insecticides—were planted both for Bt eggplant and non-Bt eggplant.

“These results demonstrate that Bt eggplant lines containing Cry1Ac event EE-1 provide outstanding control of FSB and can dramatically reduce the need for conventional insecticides,” said IPB-UPLB scientists led by Desiree Hautea.

“Bt eggplant lines demonstrated high levels of control of FSB shoot damage [98.6 to 100 percent] and fruit damage [98.1 to 99.7 percent] and reduced FSB larval infestation [95.8 to 99.3 percent] under the most severe pest pressure during Trial 2,” she added.

In contrast, the non-Bt eggplant suffered 41.58-percent FSB-damaged shoots, 93.08-percent damaged fruits, and 16.15 larvae per plot per harvest.

And even when moth’s eggs have been found in the Bt eggplant fruits, the eggs did not survive to form viable fruit-boring insects.