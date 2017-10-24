BTr fully awards T-bills at auction

Full awards were made Monday’s T-bill auction with a Treasury official noting that investors were waiting for news as to who would be the next US Federal Reserve chief.

The yield for the benchmark 91-day T-bill declined to 1.957 percent from 1.958 percent during the auction last October 9.

National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon partly attributed the drop to market players deciding to wait for the November 3 announcement as to who might replace Janet Yellen at the Fed.

Another factor is the soon-to-be Fed chair’s stance with regard to a rate hike expected this December, she added.

De Leon also pointed out that demand for shorter-tenor debt remained as shown by the P25.465 billion in bids, which was more than four times the P6-billion offering. The auction committee made a full award for this tenor.

“I think, again, the preference for the short end of the curve and the liquidity is very much around. So everybody is more on a wait-and-see attitude, for now, so more on staying sideways,” she said.

The average rate for the 182-day bill was flat at 2.457 percent.

Tenders for this tenor reached P14.027 billion for P5 billion on offer. The auction committee also made a full award.

The rate for the 364-day paper, meanwhile, fell to 2.853 percent from the previous auction’s 2.820 percent.

Bids totaled to P12.629 billion, more than thrice the P4-billion offering that was also fully awarded..

De Leon said the result was “marginal”.

“Based on the survey rates would align five to 10 basis points so what we have seen in the actual auction they stayed on the sideways. And that is expected given that it’s one year,” she said.

“And given the chance of a rate hike in December so I think that is also incorporating that,” she added.