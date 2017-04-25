BTr fully awards T-bills on strong investor appetite

The Bureau of Treasury (BTr) on Monday fully awarded all three tenors of its Treasury bills (T-bills) on strong investors’ appetite.

It offered a t otal of P15 billion worth of debt securities while tenders reached P36. 602 billion.

Rate of the benchmark 91-day T-bill averaged at 2.299 percent, lower than the 2.394 percent it fetched during the auction last April 10 and the 2.8839 percent in the second market in Monday’s morning session.

This tenor was offered for P6 billion and bids reached more than thrice at P21.155 billion.

The 182-day bill received a total of P9.032 billion, higher than the P5 billion offering.

Rate of the bill averaged at 2.638 percent, higher than the 2.608 percent in the previous session. This rate is also lower than the 2.6982 percent in the secondary market in the morning session.

The 364-day bill posted an upstick, averaging 2.989 percent, higher than the previous rate of 2.945 percent but lower than the 2.9929 percent in the secondary market.

Tenders totaled P6.415 billion, higher than the P4 billion offering.

“Average rates came in below secondary market levels across all tenors amid healthy market demand,” BTr said in a statement issued after the auction.