‘Bubble Gang’ remains a stress reliever for viewers

GMA Network’s “Bubble Gang” attracted more viewers than the kilig-filled ending of “Legend of the Blue Sea” starring Lee Min Ho and Jun Ji-Hyun shown on ABS-CBN when the two programs clashed last week.

According to the ratings released by GMA, the gags and wacky stints of Bubble Gang gathered more viewers, hence the higher ratings. The gags and segments on Bubble Gang were more timely and trended during the telecast. For loyal viewers, the show is their stress reliever after a hectic workweek since it debuted on October 20, 1995.

Incidentally, one of the forthcoming attractions of Bubble Gang for its anniversary month is the sultry FHM cover of the Bubble Gang girls, namely Kim Domingo, Chariz Solomon, Jackie Rice, Valeen Montenegro, Denise Barbacena, Arra San Agustin, Lovely Abella and Arny Ross.

The theme of the cover is slumber party and fans of the BG girls should watch out for it.

***

Showbiz aspirant Nash Manlungon has a big crush on Kapamilya star Yassi Pressman and the desire to meet the Viva contract star has inspired him to give showbiz a try.

Nash, who is taking up a course in Aircraft Maintenance at PATTS College of Aeronautics, loves to rap. He also dances well. He doesn’t want to take a shortcut in achieving his dream to enter showbiz, though. In fact, he is willing to take the longer route by preparing himself for a possible shot in showbiz.

“I am willing to learn, one thing at a time,” said Nash who hails from Laguna. “I want to learn a thing or two first before embarking on showbiz career.” Learning means taking workshops in acting and singing, even if he confesses that he does not have an excellent singing voice.

***

Kris Aquino expressed elation that she continues to be trusted as an endorser of leading companies.

“I am super happy. I am not embarrassed to say that I prayed hard for this because I need a strategic partner in order to grow,” she said when introduced as the newest ambassador for telecoms giant PLDT.

Kris hosts and produces several online video series on her official Facebook page including “Wear Kris” for fashion tips, “The Kris List” for her personal list of new experiences and conversations with people, “Heart to Heart with Kris” for a glimpse into her daily activities and adventures, and “Kris Travels” for fans who want to virtually join her as she travels the world with her loved ones.