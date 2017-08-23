Wednesday, August 23, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»Budget deficit narrows in July, says treasury

    Budget deficit narrows in July, says treasury

    0
    By on The Latest News, Today's Breaking News

    THE Philippine government’s budget deficit narrowed in July from 2016 and from June, pulling the year-to-date tally to fall short of the target set for the month despite growth in revenue collections and expenditures.

    The deficit hit P50.5 billion in July, marginally easing by 0.3 percent from a P50.7 billion gap a year earlier, data from the Bureau of the Treasury showed on Wednesday.

    The gap was smaller by 44 percent from P90.9 billion in June. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO

     

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.