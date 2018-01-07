‘BUDOL BUDOL GANG’ VICTIMIZES GAS STATIONS

BACOLOD CITY: Negros Occidental Gov. Alfredo Marañon Jr., warned the public against a “budol budol” gang using his name to solicit money by sending text messages in Tagalog asking owners of gas stations for donations to his anti-illegal drugs campaign. The Provincial Capitol received many feedback from gas station owners that they have been getting visits or calls from dubious people saying that they will be given projects in exchange for their donations. The governor’s office urged the public to report any information to police stations or to their office at telephone numbers at 034-434-1152 or 034-434-1153 that may lead to the identification or arrest of the individuals involved in the dubious activity.

EUGENE Y. ADIONG