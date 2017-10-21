Buenaflor-Javier promotes exciting sport of ‘Ultimate’

“Nina Buenaflor-Javier was working for a top multinational company in 2008 when she received an invitation from a former athletics teammate to give Ultimate Frisbee a try. Buenaflor-Javier, a former Ateneo track and field team captain in the UAAP and a recreational badminton player gave it a try. She immediately excelled in her new discipline.

“Being a competitive athlete all my life, I was dying to engage in any physical activity that would challenge me, something that would bring back that feeling of being alive. I was really missing it. Athletics was more of an individual sport. Ultimate gave me a chance to be involved for the first time in a team sport. I felt excited,” Buenaflor-Javier recalled.

Buenaflor-Javier who believes sports is in her DNA, calls her corporate career her Monday to Friday “serious work” and Ultimate her thrice a week “happy work.”

The rules of Ultimate (formerly called Ultimate Frisbee) are pretty simple: The objective is to throw the disc from person to person until it reaches the end of the field. A player is not allowed to run while holding the disc and has to pass the disc within 10 seconds after catching it. The disc could not be taken away from the offensive player but could only be intercepted once it is released or passed. The sport was introduced to the Philippines less than 20 years ago.

Buenaflor-Javier has been playing Ultimate for nine years now. She has since become one of the preeminent figures in Philippine Ultimate scene. In 2016, she was named captain of the Philippine Women’s National Ultimate Team, the Binibinis, which represented the country in the World Cup of Ultimate, the World Ultimate & Guts Championships held in London. She spearheaded the campaign of the Philippine team that finished 19th out of 26 teams. She is also a fixture in club competitions and helped her team finish third in the women’s division of the recent Asia Oceanic Ultimate and Guts Club Championships held in Manila.

Buenaflor-Javier dreams of the day when Ultimate becomes a mainstream sport in the country. She has been actively promoting Ultimate by conducting clinics with the other Binibinis to raise awareness for the sport. “Ultimate is growing and developing in the country,” said Buenaflor-Javier. “Credit goes to our very passionate and supportive community, with the aid of the past and present boards of the Philippine Flying Disc Association. You will see a lot of groups from all around the country holding their own tournaments. This draws more attention to Ultimate and results in more people playing the sport,” she concluded.