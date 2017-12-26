Bugatti Chiron recalled worldwide over seat welding woes

It’s not normal for an automotive marque of the highest prestige and standard like Bugatti to recall their models over a faulty part.

But 47 of the Bugatti Chiron were recalled worldwide, or approximately 66 percent of the first year’s production output, over a faulty seat weld. Twelve of the units were recalled from the US.

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced the recall, after finding out the defective welding on the seat recliner brackets. According to NHTSA’s safety report, the defective seating weld may cause the “driver’s seating position to change unexpectedly” increasing the risk of crashing.

Bugatti responded to the issue by sending “Flying Doctors” to inspect the vehicles right after informing the customers of the defect, something unheard of on recalls, putting the clientele on higher priority than normal recalls. The Molsheim-based marque added that if necessary, the affected units will be brought to a nearest Bugatti service center to replace the seating assembly free of charge.

“The new seat recliner has three dot points on welding assuring the new process by the supplier has been done,” the manufacturer said in the NHTSA report.

Only 500 units of the Chiron will be made, and just approximately 10 percent of the units have been reported to have the said seating defect.

The Chiron uses a heavily reworked version of the 8-liter quad-turbo W16 engine from its predecessor, the Veyron, which produces 1,479 horsepower, making it one of the most powerful production vehicles ever made.

The car was based on the Vision Gran Turismo concept car, which heavily shares its design with, and was unveiled in March 2016.

Thanks to its Haldex four-wheel drive system and a carbon fiber body, the car will accelerate from 0-60 mph (96 kph) in a claimed 2.4 seconds, 0-120 mph (192 kph) in 6.5 seconds, and can reach a top speed of a claimed 288 mph (460 kph). Bugatti, however, has limited its top speed to 281 mph (450 kph) for safety reasons.