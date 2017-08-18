Bugs attack Negros farms

BACOLOD CITY: The Provincial Agriculture Office (PAO) has ordered 50 packs of pest control from the Department of Agriculture Regional Office 6 after several hectares of rice and mongo (beans) farms in Negros Occidental were attacked by grain black bugs. Lawyer Japhet Masculino, provincial agriculturist said the rice grain bugs have attacked farms in Kabankalan City, Cauayan and Sipalay City. The biggest pest infestation is a 25-hectare of rice farm in a Sipalay City. The bugs first infested Barangay Magballo in Kabankalan City. The rice grain bug is described as lice-like that siphons the milky content of rice thus, destroying the plant. Aside from rice, the bugs also attacked mongo plantations. The infestation already resulted in about 50 percent reduction in rice production in Sipalay.