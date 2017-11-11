Buhai leads by a shot in China

SHANGHAI: South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai coped admirably with swirling winds to battle her way to a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Blue Bay LPGA in China on Thursday.

Still searching for the first win of her LPGA Tour career, Buhai shot a four-under-par 68 at Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club on the southern island of Hainan.

“I feel I am getting more comfortable with the situation,” the 28-year-old, who birdied four of her last seven holes, told LPGA.com of her trophy drought.

Buhai is however getting closer and has two top-five finishes this year.

China’s Feng Shanshan, the world number three who last week picked up her second win of the season, shot a 67 for the lowest round of the day and is just a shot back.

But the rest of the field struggled in the blustery conditions and the scoring averaged at four-over-par 76.

In-form Feng said she was enjoying having the support of the Chinese crowd.

“I’m playing in front of all the fans from home. Of course I feel a little bit of pressure and I’m pretty sure tomorrow will be more people coming to support me,” she said.

“But I just wanted to bring out my ‘A’ game and enjoy the week.”

First-round leader Sun Young-Yoo of South Korea carded a 74 and was third at five-under for the championship.

AFP