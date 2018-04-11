‘Build, build, build backbone for growth’

THE Philippine’s Build, Build, Build program, a massive infrastructure campaign that seeks to boost business and create thousands of job, will provide a solid foundation for the country’s economic growth, President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday.

In his speech at the opening plenary of the Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan, China, Duterte said the country aims to reduce poverty from 22 percent in 2015 to 14 percent by 2022. It also aims to achieve seven to eight percent growth every year up to 2022.

“Our “Build, Build, Build” program will provide the solid backbone for growth. This will upgrade infrastructure, connect more people and communities and create more jobs. Already we have started a three-year rolling program amounting to over US$69 billion until 2022,” the President said.

“As sovereign equals, the Philippines and China are partners in the building of the much-needed infrastructure. [We are building] bridges of greater understanding between our peoples. We are working together on strengthening economic complementarities,” he added.

The Build, Build, Build program is central to the government’s aim to uplift the lives of Filipinos. It seeks to increase public spending on infrastructure to P8 trillion to P9 trillion.

“As we strive to push our economy forward, we encounter challenges. But we will not be deterred. We seek to partner with responsible businesses – home-grown and foreign based – to drive the progress we envision,” Duterte said.

The Philippines, he added, will also investing on innovation to support its goal to join the top one-third of the Global Innovation Index by 2022.

“We will empower more Filipinos with better knowledge, skills and expertise,” Duterte vowed.

He said the Innovation Council under the Department of Science and Technology will improve the competitiveness and productivity of micro, small and medium enterprises.

“With greater access to technology and financing, we will apply Science, Technology and Innovation in agriculture and the service industries. We will invest in improving research and development and intensify international cooperation in this key area. We are willing to learn from others,” Duterte said. “We have sustained the battle against corruption and we are strengthening the policy framework for businesses to thrive.”

“With good governance as basis of our sound economic policy, the Philippines will do more to increase investments in the country, particularly in infrastructure, innovation and interconnectivity,” he added.

Duterte also voiced optimism on Asia’s general growth by 2050.

He said by that time, the region is seen to account for more than half of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP).

“The building blocks are there: Asia’s major economies are providing models from which smaller ones can learn. Developing economies are slowly hitting the demographic sweet spot. They are also making steady strides in economic growth and human development,” Duterte said.

“And increasingly, regional institutions such as ASEAN are moving towards integration on many fronts. As an engine of growth, Asia is poised to make a larger footprint on the global economy. And every country in Asia – big or small – has a role to play and its own contribution to make,” he said.