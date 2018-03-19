Building kids’ character through an active lifestyle

Studies have shown that sports teaches children valuable life lessons which they can apply not only in the court, the gym, or the football field, but also in the classroom, at home, and in life.

This in mind, beverage brand Milo officially launches its Get Your Child Into Sports campaign, together with its 2018 Summer Sports Clinics. In line with its commitment to grassroots sports development, Milo hones in on the importance of sports in a child’s life through this campaign.

Nowadays, children have to face different challenges such as digital distractions that hinder them from developing a healthy lifestyle which can lead to several health issues such as poor eyesight, deterioration of posture, and child obesity.

Milo’s sports programs aim to help children overcome these by providing them with a safe place to play and an avenue to master different skills while having a fun and healthy experience.

“We at Milo believe that it is important for children to be immersed in sports throughout their developing years. Aside from building their health, sports also teaches a lot of life lessons to children. This is the perfect time to instill the different values that will help build their character, which will help them in school and in life,” said Willy De Ocampo, vice president, Nestle Philippines.

The brand’s first sports offerings for 2018 is the Milo Summer Sports Clinics, the longest running and most participated sports program in the country. Now on its 35th year, the sports clinics available nationwide teaches children a wealth of character-developing values and physical benefits which make them better in sports, and at the same time, prepare them for the challenges of life.

“Good character and a healthy and active lifestyle is essential for children who want to become champions on and off the court, and this can be achieved through sports. We highly encourage parents to get their child in to sports,” said Luigi Pumaren, Milo Sports Marketing Executive.

The Milo Summer Sports Clinics program will offer training in 18 different sports: Badminton, Basketball, Bowling, Chess, CrossFit for Kids, Fencing, Football, Futsal, Golf, Gymnastics, Ice Skating, Karatedo, Lawn Tennis, Parkour, Swimming, Table Tennis, Touch Rugby and Volleyball.

Each sports clinic will be handled by expert coaches and instructors; those who have been immersed in the different sports for years and have competed and won locally and internationally.

These mentors use modern and scientific approaches that will help children gain appreciation for the different sports, live a healthy and active lifestyle, and embody the values of discipline, confidence, teamwork, perseverance, and hard work, which will help them become well-rounded individuals.

Milo’s Summer Sports Clinics and sponsored programs have produced many athletes who have made their mark in both the local and international sporting scenes. The roster of alumni includes BEST Center graduates and UAAP phenom Thirdy Ravena and PBA stars Kiefer Ravena and Chris Tiu, Taekwondo clinic graduate and Southeast Asian Games medalist Japoy Lizardo, and Gymnastics clinic graduate and Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Kaitlin De Guzman.