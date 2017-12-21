Building OF PH longest bridge to start next year

BACOLOD CITY: The proposed Panay–Guimaras–Negros bridge, the longest to be constructed in the country, will be realized during the term of President Rodrigo Duterte, Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar has assured. Villar, who was here recently for the inauguration of the Araneta- Magsaysay flyover, said the Panay- Guimaras- Bridge will be made through a grant from China that will start next year. “They [China] volunteered to do the feasibility study for free and the construction of the bridge will be simultaneous,” he added. The estimated budget for the 19-kilometer bridge is $2 billion. Iloilo to Guimaras is about six kilometers while Guimaras to Negros is 13 kilometers. The longest bridge in the Philippines at present, according to Villar, is the San Juanico Bridge, which is two kilometers long.