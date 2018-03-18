Building sports properties

(Conclusion)

Let’s look at the Indian Premier League as an example, now they are considered the 3rd most expensive sports property globally, with the brand currently valued at USD 5.5 billion, as of 2017, according to exchange4media.com. In said article, they analyzed how IPL managed to grow the value of their league and accordingly the key was that they merged the sport with entertainment. “It is often said that India has two additional religions: cricket and Bollywood. Both the forms of entertainment draw huge public support. The clever thing that IPL did was to combine the two. It was always marketed as ‘cricketainment’ which helped it become the cricketing giant that it is today.”

The article further says, “Some observers say that by combining film stars and sporting icons, IPL offers a complete family package as there’s something in it for everyone. Moreover, the IPL has bulldozed its way into the two most profitable months.”

This was the so-called economic driver that propelled the growth of the league and made it attain its value. Which goes against the mentality of the purists who stick with the technicality of the sport itself, without considering the value of the organization, and the importance of getting sponsors and making sponsors happy.

Two organizations that are worth noting in South East Asia in the world of combat sports – One Championship and Ringstar Boxing, based both in Singapore. I’ve seen One from the inside and how they understood that building the brand as a sports property was crucial, now Forbes ranks them as one of Asia’s top sports media properties.

But Ringstar Boxing, is growing even faster as a sports property. In just over 18 months, the organization has created a media footprint of over 1B viewers worldwide. It currently has broadcast deals with Fight Sports and another regional TV network and is set to expand to China, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines by year-end.

Its Founder & CEO Scott Patrick Farrell who understands the value of sports properties, says, “To build a successful sports media property, is to have your brand and platform trusted by your broadcast partners. All to often fights can be cancelled for a number of reasons, causing networks to lose potential millions. Ringstar is demonstrating very successfully just how reliable we are, thus giving our broadcast partners confidence to increase the foot print of our media property across the globe, that’s how we plan to build a successful media business.”

What the local sports teams and organizations must understand is that, we are all just part of a bigger picture. When you run your organization properly and attract sponsors, you are also able to help the athlete out, his family, his community, and believe it or not, even the economy.

Take a look at the effect of the 2008 Olympic Games in China. In a Reuters article, even the steel industry benefited from the demand of having to build more stadiums and railways. The article says that, “Olympic preparations have directly accounted for between 2 million and 3 million tons of steel, spread out over more than four years.”

Qatar, although mired with issues with neighbouring countries, is also gearing up for the FIFA World Cup 2022, and that alone has created a demand for at least 240,000 Filipinos to be hired, with all the construction that is needed to compete the stadiums.

With this in mind, perhaps those in the sports industry in the Philippines can start re-thinking their frameworks, it is not just about you and the sport. It is about the bigger role you have to play, to be able to help these athletes out. And once you are able to build a viable sports property and get support from sponsors, you are able to help more athletes and their families and communities, and perhaps the economy as well.

That in the end, we just need to be of service to our athletes and sponsors, when we start doing our jobs right; and that strengthens our value both as individuals and stakeholders in the sports marketing game.

