Building trust one completed project at a time

Trans-Phil Land Corp continues to build on its accomplishments

Being in the business for over 40 years and known for completing and delivering projects on time, Trans-Phil Land Corporation is considered as one of the most trusted land developers in the Philippines.

Established in 1983 originally as Trans-PhilBuilders Corporation, it focused on constructing gas stations, churches, residential houses, condominiums, and buildings. One of their projects was the flight simulator building of Philippine Airlines.

In 2011, top management decided to focus on real-estate development and renamed the company to Trans-Phil Land Corporation. They have completed 100 projects consisting of over 900 units.

Executive Vice President for Marketing and Product Development, Ramon C. Garcia III shared that the Trans-Phil group was founded in 1973 but their main business back then was not construction,

“Trans-Phil’s story began in 1973. We were involved in LPG tank filling and oil rig servicing. By 1975, we expanded to the manpower industry, crewing ships with seamen. We expanded our manpower business when we provided skilled construction workers to the middle east partnering with prominent German construction firms Heilit + Woerner Bau AG & Leonhard Moll GMBH for its projects.”

Through the exposure of their workers abroad, they were able to learn German Construction Methodology and

Techniques, more importantly, the value of quality in every step of the process. It is this vast amount of experience that Trans-Phil brought back to the Philippines when it began building townhomes and commercial buildings.

His father, Ronald H. Garcia who is currently the CEO of the company further elaborated, “We are a builder first. The skills we acquired working with our German partners in the Middle East has given us the experience, knowledge and techniques to build homes of the highest quality.”

“We are proud to say that in our 40 years of operations, we have completed and delivered 100 percent of all our projects. Each project we build is an improvement over the last. We aim to provide the highest value for money by providing homeowners with quality workmanship, practical layouts and spacious living spaces in excellent locations in Metro Manila.”

From the 1990s to early 2000s the company has constructed an average of 20 units a year in Makati and Manila. In 2008, it grew to an average of seventy units a year and expanded to other parts in Metro Manila namely in Pasay, Quezon City, and Mandaluyong.

The leading boutique townhouse developer is building 100 units this year. In addition, they will launch their first ever premium project, Horizon Estates located in San Juan in May 2018. The exclusive six-unit Urban Escape designed by renowned Architect Rolly Mercado of RMDA Architects promises to be the most sought after new address in San Juan.