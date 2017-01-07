‘Bukambibig Poetry Folio’ calls for submission

Bukambibig Poetry Folio of Spoken Word Philippines is now accepting contributions for its first volume’s third quarterly issue themed ‘Disasters.’

The folio is looking for spoken word pieces on natural disasters, climate change, global warming, affinity to urban/rural place, individualized experiences of the aftermath of disasters, etc. It seeks contributions from emerging and established Filipino poets who reside in the country or abroad.

Entries should be composed of two to three poems, not exceeding 60 lines each, meant for performance and written in Bikol, Binisaya, English, Hiligaynon/Kiniray-a, Ilokano, Pangasinan, Tagalog, or combination of these languages.

Submissions are assumed to be original and previously unpublished. All entries must be submitted before 11:59 on February 10 through spokenwordph.poetryfolio@gmail.com.

Aside from the opening of submissions, Bukambibig PH will also be launching its second issue entitled ‘Resistance’ at the ‘Aklas’ event happening on 28 January 2017, Conspiracy Garden Café, #59 Visayas Avenue, Quezon City.

Mark Anthony Angeles, Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino 2016 Makata ng Taon awardee, and Vim Nadera, father of Philippine performance poetry, will be joining the team of consultants for the folio.

The folio is also open to editor-applicants for Binisaya, Waray, and Kapampangan languages.