Bulacan, Baguio join Independence Day rites

Senator Loren Legarda will join Bulacan provincial officials headed by Gov. Wilhelmino Sy-Alvarado, Vice Gov. Daniel Fernando and Malolos City Mayor Christian Natividad in commemorating the 119th anniversary of the declaration of Philippine Independence at the historic Barasoain Church in the City of Malolos at 8 a.m. this Monday.

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines, which oversees the annual celebration said this year’s theme is “Kalayaan 2017: Pagbabagong Sama-Samang Balikatin.”

Jose Ruel Paguiligan, Barasoain Shrine curator, said the flag-raising and wreath-laying ceremonies will be held at the church patio.

This will be followed by a simple program and a speech by Legarda.

Barasoain Church, also known as the “Cradle of Democracy,” was the site of three pivotal events in the country’s attainment of freedom.

It was at the church where the Malolos Constitution was drafted, the First Philippine Congress was convened and the First Philippine Republic was inaugurated.

Alvarado said unity is the key to achieve personal and national freedom and the government is more than willing to help Filipinos in striving to realize a better nation.

He added that the provincial government has lined up activities to celebrate Freedom Day 2017.

The provincial government of Bulacan, through Kapitolyo sa Barangay, is conducting free medical and dental missions that will offer free medicines, X-ray and Electrocardiogram (ECG) tests, haircut, reflexology and massage as well as legal counseling on June 12.

Natividad said what happened at Barasoain Church 119 years ago ushered in drastic changes in the lives of Filipinos and put them on the world map as a free people of a sovereign and independent nation.

On the same day, the Provincial History Arts, Culture and Tourism Office will hold the “Lakbike Turismo: A Fun Ride to the Past 2017,” a non-competitive, eco-friendly bike tour, which aims to create widespread awareness on the value of health and wellness and to promote travel destinations in the province by using the most environmentally sustainable mode of transportation.

Bikers will pedal their way to various historical places in the province including Garden City in Guiguinto, Enriquez House, Nuestra Señora De la Asuncion Church, Gregorio del Pilar marker and Marcelo H. del Pilar Shrine, the Isidoro Torres marker, Malolos Heritage District and Barasoain Church.

In Baguio City, the Independence Day program will begin with the entry of colors at 8 a.m. at the Baguio Convention to be led by the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Cordillera.

The singing of the National Anthem by the Baguio City High School (BCHS) chorale and the PRO-Cordillera marching band follows while the pledge of allegiance to the Filipino flag will be led by World War II veterans and the Boy and Girl Scouts of the Philippines.

The second part of the program will begin with the procession of guests, thanksgiving prayer to be led by the city’s ecumenical group and the singing of the Baguio Hymn by the BCHS chorale.

Rep. Marquez Go will give the opening remarks, Mayor Mauricio Domogan, the celebration’s message and Vice Mayor Edison Bilog, the closing remarks.

Intermission numbers throughout the program will be rendered by the BCHS Special Program in the Arts Theater, Dance and Rondalla groups.

After the program, there will be a traditional parade to be participated by the government and non-government sectors.

