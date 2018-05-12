Bulacan Bishop Oliveros joins creator

CITY OF MALOLOS, Bulacan: Bishop Jose Francisco Oliveros, 71, of the Diocese of Malolos in Bulacan died on Friday morning after he was rushed to an undisclosed hospital. Fr. Nicanor Lalog II, chairman of the Commission on Social Media of the Diocese of Malolos, said the bishop was diagnosed in 2015 with prostate cancer.

Details on the wake will be announced later. Bishop Jose Francisco was from Quezon town in Quezon and born on September 11, 1946 to Vicente Oliveros and Angelina Francisco. He was ordained as a priest on November 28, 1970 at the Rizal Park in Manila by Pope Paul VI. Pope John Paul II appointed him on February 2, 2000 as Bishop of the Diocese of Boac, Marinduque and he was consecrated bishop on March 20, 2000 at the Cathedral of San Diego de Alcala in Gumaca, Quezon by Archbishop Antonio Franco, former Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines.