BULACAN CITES OUTSTANDING WOMEN FOR 2018

The provincial government of Bulacan recognized outstanding women in the province during the Gawad Medalyang Ginto 2018 held at The Pavilion, Hiyas ng Bulacan Convention Center, on Monday as part of the Women’s Month celebration. Luceria Diego from Calumpit was named Natatanging Babae because of her zeal to improve her way of living while also helping to improve the quality of life of others. She received a plaque of recognition and P20,000 cash incentive. Soroptimist International of Norzagaray headed by Aureluz Torres won the Natatanging Samahang Pangkababaihan forto their contribution to the community by way of scholarships, medical missions, feeding and livelihood programs and tree planting. They received a plaque of recognition and P30,000 cash incentive. For the sectoral category, the municipality of Norzagaray headed by Dr. Rhodora Pesebre was hailed as the Matagumpay na Konsehong Pambayan para sa Kababaihan (KPK), Teresa Clemente of Calumpit as the Matagumpay na Ginang ng Overseas Filipino Worker, Cristina Briones of Marilao as the Matagumpay na Babaeng Mangangalakal and Joyce Ann Vitug of Plaridel as the Huwarang Kabataang Babae sa Pamumuno. They all received plaques of recognition and P20,000 for the KPK and all others took home P10,000 each.