Bulacan drug-bust seizes P2.5M shabu

BULACAN: A big plastic bag containing shabu worth P2.5 million was seized by Santa Maria Police during buy-bust that resulted in the arrest of two alleged notorious drug pushers in Barangay San Vicente.

Newly installed police regional director, Chief Supt. Amador Corpus, identified the arrested suspects as Christopher Dave Colangcoy, 31, of Barangay San Vicente, Santa Maria town and Janel Roldan, 20, of Block 12, Lot 36, Area H, Sapang Palay, City of San Jose Del Monte.

Santa Maria Police chief, Supt. Raniel Valones, said a test buy turned out position after a poseur buyer was able to buy P1,000 worth of shabu from the suspects.

Recovered from the suspects were one big plastic bag and three heat sealed sachets of containing shabu, including the buy-bust item weighing 500 grams; P1,000 marked money; a caliber .22 revolver and other drug paraphernalia.