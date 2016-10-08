Bulacan drug dealer shot dead by lone gunman

Baliwag, Bulacan: A suspected drug pusher was shot dead on Friday night by a lone gunman riding a motorcycle at a gasoline station on J.P. Rizal Street, San Jose here. The victim Raul Tapang, alias “Molong” died from five gun shot wounds. The assailant left a cardboard with a written note in Filipino: “DON’T EMULATE A DREADED PUSHER. YOU’RE NEXT”. A tricycle driver who was filling up gasoline during the shooting was wounded in the thigh by a stray bullet. Police said Tapang is in the primary target list for selling drugs in the area. Recovered from the crime scene were five empty shells and a slug of caliber .45 pistol, hospital bills, Tapang’s motorcycle and slippers.