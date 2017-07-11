Bulacan drug sting kills 4

ANOTHER four alleged members of a notorious drug syndicate, also engaged in car theft, were killed in a running gunfight with Bulacan anti-drug operatives early on Tuesday morning in Malolos City.

Bulacan acting police director, Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr., identified the slain suspects as Paquito Bernardo, Ronald Gaben, and two others known only as alias “Toto” and alias “Dolfo,” all of Barangay Caniogan in Malolos.

Police said the shootout ensued during a follow up operation after Rodolfo Leoncio, a barangay tanod (village watchman), was busted in a drug den earlier on Monday night.

Leoncio, who earlier surrendered for using drugs, admitted he sourced the shabu from the slain suspects which prompted the police to conduct operation against the group.

Malolos Police, led by Supt. Heryl Bruno, caught two of the gang men in the act of dismantling a motorcycle earlier reported stolen. Sensing the operatives’ presence the suspects ran and took cover in a dark alley while firing at the lawmen. Two other suspects joined in firing at the pursuing policemen.

A running gunfight ensued between the escaping suspects and policemen for about an hour resulting in the death of the four, whom police records showed were also engaged in car theft and other crimes aside from drug dealing.

Police recovered from the slain suspects a caliber 45 pistol; one 12-gauge and two improvised shotgun; a cover-all uniform believed used in robbery activities; three stolen motorcycles; an undetermined amount of shabu and assorted drug paraphernalia.