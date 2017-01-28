Bulacan ENsures safety of Korean students

Some 100 Koreans enrolled at Bulacan State University (BulSU) were assured of their safety and protection by Gov. Wilhelmino Sy-Alvarado and acting Bulacan police director Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr. during a dialogue on Friday. The officials allayed their fear saying thatnnot all police and military officials are involved in nefarious activity like the dastardly act committed against Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo. Caramat also reminded the Koreans to be vigilant and report to the nearest police stations any cases or untoward incidents for them provincial government and to take immediate actions.