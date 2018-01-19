Bulacan holds forum on dengvaxia

THE Provincial Health Office (PHO) of Bulacan held a forum on dengvaxia to enhance its dengue program surveillance and response on Thursday. PHO head Joy Gomez said about 52,882 Grade 4 pupils, mostly from public schools, were injected by the dengvaxia vaccine since April 2016 and completed the three doses in April 2017. Gov. Wilhelmino Sy Alvarado said not a single pupil from almost 53,000 students given the vaccine have experience any symptoms of dengue disease. But he said information dissemination and awareness campaign on the fight against dengue must continue. He said the local government of Bulacan is initiating a comprehensive health program and continuously strengthening the anti-dengue campaign program.

FREDERICK SILVERIO