Bulacan to inspect big water tanks

The provincial government of Bulacan through the Sanguniang Panlalawigan (SP) will conduct a public hearing to ensure the structural integrity of the full-size water tanks of different water districts in the province.

Advertisements

The move came in the wake of the collapsed water tank in Barangay Muzon, City of San Jose del Monte (CSJM) on October 6 where four persons, including two one-year-old girls, were killed and 44 others injured.

Gov. Wilhelmino Sy-Alvarado said public safety is their utmost concern and timely measures should be applied to prevent such tragedy from happening again.

Vice Gov. Fernando, SP presiding officer, said they will schedule a public hearing soon as the Task Force formed by CSJM is currently inspecting the facilities of various water districts in the area.

The provincial government will also inspect giant water tanks in the province’s 21 towns and 3 cities especially the old ones and those located in populated areas.