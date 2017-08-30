Bulacan marks Del Pilar’s 167th birth anniversary

The legacy of the country’s great propagandist, Gat. Marcelo H. Del Pilar, was celebrated in the hearts and minds of thousands of Bulakenyos (Bulacan residents) who commemorate the hero’s 167th birth anniversary at his monument in Barangay San Nicolas, Bulakan town on Wednesday.

First District Rep. Jonathan Sy-Alvarado exhorted everyone to set aside personal interest and be a good example to the younger generation and emulate Plaridel’s (Del Pilar’s pen name) heroism for them to grow as responsible citizens who value the sacrifices and deeds of the Philippine’s greatest heroes.

Last year, Alvarado filed a bill seeking to declare August 30 of every year as the Marcelo H. Del Pilar National Responsible Press Freedom Day. The bill is pending in the House committee.

Fernando said that Bulakenyos should be proud that they have a native son and hero like Del Pilar who played an important role in the quest for national freedom and independence.

Meanwhile, Gutierrez expressed the club’s call to the national government for the declaration of August 30 of every year as National Press Freedom Day in honor of Del Pilar’s birth anniversary.

He also encouraged the press to practice responsible journalism and uphold freedom of information and expression, which are vital elements of a democracy.

Del Pilar founded the first bilingual newspaper in the Philippines—Diariong Tagalog—in 1882. He also advocated reforms during the Spanish Era by publishing including the La Solidaridad which sought civil liberties for Filipinos.

