Bulacan marks National Flag Day

The provincial government of Bulacan commemorates on Monday the first unfurling of the Philippine flag in ceremonies at the Bulacan Capitol Gymnasium in Malolos City.

Rep. Lorna Silverio (Bulacan 3rd District), as guest of honor, will lead the rites that honor the quest for independence of Filipino revolutionaries who fought and won the Battle of Alapan.

Gov. Wilhelmino Sy-Alvarado encourages the people of Bulacan to display the Philippine flag at home, schools, offices and other establishments in celebration of National Flag Day from May 28 to June 12.

“It is proper that we proudly display the symbol of our independence. We have to make the youth realize that our forefathers’ love of country is what inspired them to strive and win the Battle of Alapan,” Alvarado said.

The observance of National Flag Day is in accordance with Proclamation 374 or “Declaring the Twenty-Eight Day of May of each year as Flag Day.”

Emilio Aguinaldo designed the first flag, which was sewn by Doña Marcela Agoncillo, Lorenza Agoncillo and Delfina Herbosa de Natividad in Hong Kong prior to the proclamation of Philippine Independence on June 12, 1898.

Meanwhile, coinciding with the ceremony, the Provincial History, Arts, Culture and Tourism Office will launch the SINELIKSIK Bulacan Docu Fest 2017: Saliksik at Salaysay ng Kasaysayan ng Bayan Ko!, a research and documentary making competition about the history of Bulacan’s cities and municipalities.

FREDERICK SILVERIO