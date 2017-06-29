Thursday, June 29, 2017
    arrested, confesses to crime

    The suspect in the massacre of a family in Bulacan this week has been arrested and was presented to the media in Camp Olivas, Pampanga, “33 hours” after the crime was committed, a police official said.

    Carmelino Ybanez, 26, confessed to killing the mother-in-law, wife, and three children of Dexter Carlos Sr., a security guard, on Tuesday night, claiming that he was high on drugs, Chief Superintendent Aaron Aquino, Central Luzon police director, said in a live broadcast of the press conference.

