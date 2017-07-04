Bulacan massacre suspect found dead

ONE of the suspects implicated by construction worker Carmelino Ibañes who butchered a family of five in San Jose Del Monte City (CSJM), Bulacan was found dead on Tuesday morning.

Supt. Fitz Macariola, CSJM police chief, identified the body as that of Rolando Pacinos, alias “Inggo,” found along Palmera Drive, Phase 7 Barangay Santo Cristo with a placard with the words “Addict at Rapist ako Huwag Tularan” tied by a pump belt around his neck.

Police said the president of a homeowners’ association, Dapsy Daud, saw the half naked body of the victim with multiple stab wounds under a tree at about 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a day before the massacre victims were scheduled for interment.

The victims – Auring Dizon, her daughter Estrella and the children – will be buried at 10 a.m. this Wednesday at Citrus Public Cemetery in CSJDM.

Meanwhile, charges of multiple murder and rape have been filed against Ibañes while police investigators said they are still pursuing two other “persons of interest” before declaring the case solved or closed.