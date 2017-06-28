A P100,000 reward awaits anyone who can provide information that will lead to the arrest of the killers of a family of five in a town in Bulacan, a police official said on Wednesday.

San Jose del Monte Mayor Artur Robles offered the reward, a day after Dexter Dizon, a security guard, found his blind mother-in-law Auring, 58; wife Estrella, 35; and children Donny, 11; Ella, 7; and Dexter Jr., dead inside their house at Block 1, Lot 8, North Ridge Royal Subdivision in Barangay (village) Sto. Cristo, according to Police Superintendent Fitz Macariola.

Macariola said Dizon found the bodies at 8:45 a.m., Tuesday.

Dizon’s mother-in-law and wife were raped before they were killed, Macariola said.

The children were found in a room on the second floor of the house, he said.

All of the victims sustained multiple stab wounds in different parts of their bodies, he added.

The perpetrators have not been identified but investigators said that they could have been high on drugs when they committed the crime. FREDERICK SILVERIO