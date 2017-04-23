Bulacan mediamen elect ‘Times’ scribe

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) local office supervised the election of officers of the Bulacan Press Club Inc. (BPCI), the oldest media organization in the province, wherein The Manila Times correspondent Frederick Silverio was named president-elect for year 2017-2019 on Friday. Provincial Election Supervisor Elmo Duque proclaimed Silverio who got 28 votes from the 55 voters among the 60 registered members. He was elected along with other officers representing the local and national media agencies in the Comelec-supervised polls upon the request of outgoing BPCI president Carmela Reyes-Estrope of the Inquirer, the first in the history of local journalism in Bulacan.