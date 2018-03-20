Bulacan plane crash victims buried today

THE father of the three children who died with their mother and grandmother when a plane crash landed on their house on Saturday in Plaridel, Bulacan said they have not received word from the owner of the aircraft since the accident.

Noel De la Rosa, said there have been no calls from Lite Air Express, operator of the Piper PA-23 Apache that crashed, and officials of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines have not been in contact with them on how they can get help or support.

The remains of the De la Rosa family – Rissa, 47; Jun-Jun 17; Timothy, 11 and Trisha, 7, and their grandmother Luisa Santos, 70, will be buried at the Agnaya Public Cemetery in Plaridel at 2 p.m. this Tuesday.

It was learned that Jun-Jun would have graduated from high school at La Consolacion University-Philippines next month.

Plaridel Mayor Jocell Vistan on Monday initiated a simultaneous prayer at 11:23 a.m., the time when the plane crash-landed on the house of the Dela Rosas while the victims where having lunch.

Noel, 39, a leadman-mason at the PPI PreCast Company in Barangay San Jose, Plaridel was on duty when the gruesome accident happened.

His two other sons – Cris Noel, a Grade 1 student, and Leo, a 3rd-year college student taking up an automotive course at Bulacan State University – survived as they were out of the house that day.

Dela Rosa said Lite Air Express officials should answer for what happened to his family members.

The Bulacan provincial government and the local government of Plaridel extended their full support and assistance to the family, including the construction of their house that was burned during the crash.