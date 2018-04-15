Bulacan police bust 4 ‘notorious’ pushers

POLICE Intelligence operatives and City Drug Enforcement Unit of San Jose Del Monte City Police arrested four alleged notorious drug suspects during a buy-bust at a drug den in San Jose Heights, Barangay Muzon, CSJDM, Bulacan. Supt. Fitz Macariola, CSJDM police chief, identified the suspects as Santos Rosero, alias Nonoy; Larry Sotto, alias Macau; Shiela Abunagan and Retchel Perez. He said the suspects were also caught in the act of sniffing shabu during the operation where six heat–sealed sachets of illegal drugs were confiscated from them.