Bulacan receives P15-M excavator for river dredging

Senator Emmanuel Villanueva has committed to solve the decades-long flood problem of the province of Bulacan.

Last Saturday, he led dredging operations in Bocaue River during the commissioning and inauguration and turnover of a new amphibious excavator to the municipality of Bocaue that will be used for dredging and rehabilitating Bocaue River.

Villanueva, the only incumbent senator who hails from the town of Bocaue in Bulacan, said the problem must be acted upon at the soonest time possible.

“As a Bulakenyo, I personally witness the disastrous flooding in my hometown. Many families are being evacuated and individuals get stranded due to flooding every time heavy rains hit the province. This calls for a speedy action,” the senator said.

Villanueva initiated the dredging operations in Bocaue River where he personally inspected and observed the first-day operation on board a Trash Boat with some officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) headed by Region III Director Antonio Jun Molano, Bulacan First District Engineer Ruel Angeles, CIBAC party-list Rep. Sherwin Tugna, Bocaue Mayor Joni Villanueva and other stakeholders.

The turnover of the amphibious excavator was effected through the initiative of the senator who hails from the town of Bocaue and the effortsof the municipality of Bocaue through Villanueva.

Upon the turnover of the dredging equipment, the DPWH will manage the operations, which are believed to increase the carrying capacity and flood spill of the Bocaue River and ease the flooding in Bocaue, Meycauayan, Santa Maria, Obando and Marilao.

Mayor Villanueva said the dredging of Bocaue River will take a minimum of 6 to 8 months where dikes and river gates will also planned to construct in 2018.

Bulacan was recently hit by heavy rains and flashfloods brought by the southwest monsoon, forcing evacuation of 1,559 individuals or 356 families from various towns which includes 77 families from Meycauayan, 200 families from Marilao and 79 families from Santa Maria.

Commuters were also reported to have been stranded from SM Marilao to Meycauayan and SM Marilao to Bocaue.

For decades, flooding has been a serious problem in Bulacan since the province serves as a natural catch basin for floodwaters coming from Central and Northern Luzon’s mountainous areas.

“The worsening and prevalent flooding in Bulacan already calls for an immediate solution. I believe that through the dredging of the Bocaue River, we would be able to mitigate flooding in the area,” the senator said.