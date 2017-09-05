Bulacan State U students get GoWiFi

AYALA-LED Globe Telecom Inc. equipped 35,000 students in a university outside Manila with its free Wi-Fi service and Digital Thumbprint program in a bid to support the academe’s online needs.

The telco said over the weekend it launched its GoWiFi service for the Bulacan State University Malolos campus, one of the biggest universities in terms of student population.

“With the number of resources available online, we want to make it accessible for students to access the internet at high speeds to research, finish their assignments, and further educate themselves,” Globe Chief Commercial Officer Albert de Larrazabal said in a statement.

Globe’s GoWiFi allows users to have free minutes of high-speed internet access in over 1,000 locations and 10,000 access points nationwide.

The telco company will also roll out the Digital Thumbprint Program at the university to educate students on digital citizenship, or the responsible use of the internet.

In partnership with Optus and Singtel, and co-designed with the Karrikins Group, the program aims to shed light on common issues like cyber bullying and identity theft.

The workshop is composed of three modules that help students discern proper online behavior (Digital Insight), analyze technology’s impact on students’ social activities (Digital Impact), and equip them with skills to harness technology to achieve their goals (Digital Ambition).

To date, the program has taught 15,821 public and private high school students, and 1,627 public high school teachers.