Bulacan surrenderers complete 30-day program

THE first batch of all-female drug surrenderers has completed the 30-day reformatory and rehabilitation program under the Bahay Pag-asa Reformation Center at Camp Alejo Santos in Malolos City, Bulacan.

Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr., acting police provincial director, spearheaded the graduation rites for 23 female reformists with Meycauayan City Vice Mayor Rafael Manzano Jr., also chairman of the provincial anti-drug campaign, on Thursday.

The reformists are part of the 3,000 women from among 18,383 drug suspects who have surrendered since July 2016.

The 30-day reformatory program includes physical fitness such as zumba dance and early- morning exercises and spiritual and moral recovery facilitated by pastors from Bless Our Cops Movement.

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority offered basic livelihood course for massage therapy and decorative reuse of recyclable materials was conducted by Sagip Kalikasan Dulot ay Pangkabuhayan Inc. for the reformists.

The reformation program aims to free participants from the bondage of illegal drugs and promote health, wellness and productivity.

The women will be monitored to keep track of their activities.

Supt. Orlando Castil, assistant Provincial Director for Operations (APDO), said the next batch of female surrenderers will start reformation on October 17.

He added that 490 male surrenderers are simultaneously undergoing a reform program in the three cities and 21 municipal police station’s Bahay Pagbabago.