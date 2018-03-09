Bulacan takes steps to ensure food security

Bulacan Gov. Wilhelmino Sy-Alvarado initiated a dialogue with stakeholders of the poultry, quail, duck and hog industries to ensure food security and sustain the premier livelihood of the province.

Dubbed as “Usapang Biosecurity: Pangangalaga sa Industriya ng Panghahayupan,” the Department of Agriculture (DA) brought in its experts to teach participants the do’s and don’ts to maintain their livelihood at the Hiyas ng Bulacan Convention Center in Malolos City recently.

“We believe it is not only food security that is at stake here but also the primary livelihood that sustains and envigorates the economy of the province,” Alvarado said.

DA Undersecretary for Operations Ariel Cayanan cited the importance of the forum

saying, “More than 10 million will go hungry if there will be problems in food production.

But there are measures we can put in place such as studies and drills to ensure food security. We should hold regular fire and earthquake drills so you would not panic when there are calamities.”

Ronny Domingo, Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) officer in charge, shared his knowledge on biosecurity.

He said the forum is essential to Bulakenyos because it gives a wider perspective on the importance of biosecurity in every farmhouse especially now that they face threats of climate change, mass movement, intensified animal production and microbial mutations.

Meanwhile, Anthony Bucad of the BAI Animal Health and Welfare Division (AHWD) explained the processes for accreditation and transport to prevent the spread of diseases caused by poultry.

These include a letter of application for accreditation; coordination with AHWD staff for a schedule of visit and sample collection for laboratory testing if necessary; evaluation of all pertinent documents; coordination with AHWD staff on findings; and issuance of certificate of accreditation.