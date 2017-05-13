Bulacan TESDA warns against fixers, scams

GUIGUINTO, Bulacan: Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) Director General Guiling Mamondiong warned the public against scams and fixers in the agency as he is set to visit the 120 training centers.

Mamondiong told participants of Technical Vocational Education and Training stakeholders conference held in Barangay Tabang here on Friday about reports of fixers facilitating the acceptance of Tesda applicants.

The Tesda chief said he strictly forbids such scam which is not only duping Filipinos who want to have decent jobs but was also putting their agency in a bad light.

He said he received a text message from Mindanao that a fixer has victimized a regional director by dropping his name and that the fixer demanded P10,000 for facilitating Tesda applicants.

He immediately directed all regional and provincial directors not to believe any claim as he has not authorized anyone to act in his behalf in accepting any Tesda applicant.

TESDA scholar receives free tuition and transportation allowance and will be issued a national certificate upon completion of a course which the graduate can present in applying for a local or international job, Mamondiong said.