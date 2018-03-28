Bulacan, tollways company to assist Lenten travelers

The provincial government of Bulacan, considered as the Gateway to the North, is ready to assist over 300,000 motorists and commuters expected to pass through the Manila North Road Highway also known as MacArthur Highway and North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) while Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) has expanded its “Safe Trip Mo Sagot Ko” (SMSK) program.

Governor Wilhelmino Sy-Alvarado again ordered the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) to intensify its security measures for the devotees this Holy Week from March 26 to April 1.

The PDRRMO has coordinated with concerned authorities regarding designated locations of first aid stations and assistance desks in front of the Capitol, at Barangay Kapitangan, Paombong and at the Divine Mercy Shrine in Marilao and assured the public of assistance 24/7.

Alvarado said in case of emergencies, the Bulacan Rescue hotline is 791-0056.

President and CEO Rodrigo Franco of the MPTC, holding company of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), Subic Clark Tarlac Expressway (Sctex) and Cavite Expressway (Cavitex), said recently that SMSK, their yearly motorists assistance program, has expanded its coverage not only during Holy Week but also during All Saints’ Day and the Christmas holidays.

The SMSK this year will also cover the coming long weekends: “ Araw ng Kagitingan” (April 7-9), National Heroes’ Day (August 25-27) and Bonifacio Day (November 30-December 2).

Franco said they are now implementing a more extensive SMSK to further improve their services for safe and convenient travel for motorists traveling between Metro Manila and the Central Luzon and North Luzon provinces.

NLEX-Sctex traffic personnel’s working hours have been extended and coverage intensified to closely monitor and manage the expected surge of vehicles entering Balin­tawak to Pangasinan and Subic-Tipo toll plazas.

From March 28-April 1, the Balntawak Toll Plaza will open 24 toll collection points during the peak hours, while Mindanao Avenue and Tarlac toll plazas will open 10-29 toll collection points respectively.

On April 1, Bocaue will have a maximum of 62 toll collection points for motorists going back to Metro Manila while Cavitex will deploy more traffic patrol officers and security personnel.

The road works in the expressways have been suspended from March 23 until April 2 unless safety repairs are required.

The SMSK will also render 24-hour free towing services for Class 1 vehicles and a motorists’ camp will be set up for free calls, WI-FI, drinking water, mechanic services and first aid treatment.

Meanwhile, Oplan “Ligtas Summer Vacation (SumVac) 2018” that the Bulacan Police Provincial Office (PPO) launched is implementing stricter and enhanced police operations in bus terminals, point of entry and exit along NLEX through Police Assistance Desks (PADs), Motorist Assistance Desks (MACs), and Traffic Assistance Desk (TADs) in different cities and municipalities in the province.