Bulacan town police force sacked

THE entire police force of the San Ildefonso Police Station in Bulacan was sacked of their posts for failure to solve the killing of a town councilor last July 28.

Acting police provincial director, Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr., said the 54 sacked police officers will undergo a basic training program.

They were replaced by personnel from the Provincial Public Safety Company of the Bulacan Philippine National Police.

The entire police personnel was relieved except for chief of police, Supt. Voltaire Rivera, who was assigned to the San Ildefonso Police Station only three months before the killing.

Caramat said the policemen were either not capable of doing their duty or were reluctant to conduct a thorough investigation on the murder of Councilor Ading Cruz who was shot dead by two gunmen riding a motorcycle in front of his friend’s house in Barangay Malipangpang.

Gov. Wilhelmino Sy-Alvarado has offered a P200,000 reward to help authorities solve the case and arrest the assailants immediately.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Caramat and and the chief of police of San Jose Del Monte City, Supt. Fitz Macariola received the P100,000 reward with a plaque of recognition from the provincial government for the speedy resolution of the June 27 massacre of the Carlos family in North Ridge Royal Subdivision in Barangay Sto. Cristo.

The only arrested suspect, Carmelino Ibañez, has pleaded not guilty to the double rape with multiple murder charges during the arraignment before Bulacan Regional Trial Court Judge Gregorio Sampaga last week. He is now detained at the Bulacan provincial jail.

Three other “persons of interest” named by the police – Rolando Pacinos alias “Inggo,” Anthony Garcia alias “Tony” and Roosevelt Serema alias “Ponga” – were found dead in separate incidents last month, while another suspect, Alvin Mabesa remains at large as of this writing.