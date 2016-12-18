Bulacan village chief nabbed for shabu

A barangay (village) chairman was arrested by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) after selling shabu to a poseur-buyer in Bulacan recently. PDEA Director General Isidro Lapeña identified the suspect as Henry San Miguel, 45, incumbent village chairman of Barangay Mag-asawang Sapa in Santa Maria town. San Miguel is included in the list of targeted drug personalities of PDEA Regional Office 3 (PDEA RO3). Seized from him was a sachet containing five grams of white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, estimated to cost P23,000.

Jing Villamente