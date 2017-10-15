Bulacan water districts officials warned

Bulacan Gov. Wilhelmino Sy-Alvarado has warned officials of various water districts in the province, particularly the City of Malolos Water District (CMWD), in making moves against the ongoing Bulacan Bulk Water Project (BBWP) that would compromise the general welfare of the public.

Alvarado made the call after receiving a letter and several documents from the CMWD Employees Union informing him that officials of the city water district have entered into a joint venture agreement with private firm Prime Water Infrastructure Corp. (PWIC).

Under the agreement, employees would either seek early retirement or be absorbed by PWIC, which will run water distribution operations with CMWD. The union said water rates would also increase.

Alvarado said this move is illegal since all the water districts in the province have signed a binding contract supporting the BBWP.

“We will not allow it. They have to talk with the provincial government. I would also like to remind them [water district officials]that they have signed a contract with the Bulacan Bulk Water Project,” he noted.

Under the BBWP, the Bulakenyos will have fresh potable surface water sourced from Angat dam.

It was learned that the underground water source of different water districts in Bulacan is already depleted.

FREDERICK SILVERIO