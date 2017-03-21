Bulacan’s big-time drug trader slain in shootout

A suspected big-time drug dealer in the City of San Jose Del Monte (CSJDM), Bulacan about to deliver shabu to his “scorers” from the nearby cities of Quezon and Caloocan (Metro Manila) was killed while his cohort escaped during a brief firefight with Bulacan policemen at a checkpoint along Quirino Highway, Sitio Sapang Alat in Barangay San Manuel on Tuesday morning. Supt. Fitz Macariola, officer-in-charge of CSJDM Police Station, said the armed encounter took place at about 1:30 am while a police team was manning checkpoint near the boundary of CSJDM and Caloocan City. The unidentified suspect and his cohort were riding a motorcycle when flagged down but instead of stopping, the suspects drew handguns and fired at the lawmen, triggering a fire fight. Police recovered from the crime scene one Viper pistol, 12 fired case of Caliber 9mm pistol bullets, one magazine loaded with five bullets, two fired metal jackets of 9mm bullets, 10 small sachets of shabu, a portable digital weighing scale, a Honda motorcycle (6811) and P1,8000 cash. Police are checking on the identity of the slain suspect.