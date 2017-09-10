Bulacan’s most wanted killed

A NOTORIOUS drug dealer in Bulacan with three pending cases for frustrated murder was killed in a shootout with lawmen serving warrants for his arrest in San Jose Del Monte (SJDM) City on Sunday morning.

CSJDM police chief Supt. Fitz Macariola said Dante Alarde, 43, alias “Putot” met his end at his residence in Barangay Santo Nino 2 after he opened fire while trying to escape approaching lawmen who were serving arrest orders on him. Policemen fired back triggering a shootout.

Macariola said Alarde was tagged as “armed and dangerous.”

The suspect had standing arrest warrants issued by Judge Petrita Bragadime of Bulacan Regional Trial Court Branch 14 for frustrated murder and Judge Gregorio Sampaga of Branch 78 for another two counts for the same.

Operatives recovered the caliber .45 pistol Alarde used as well as three big sachets of shabu and drug paraphernalia.

Meanwhile, two alleged drug pushers were busted along with their two buyers caught in the act of sniffing shabu during a buy-bust in Barangay Santo Cristo, also in CSJDM on Saturday night.

Macariola identified the pushers as Rachele Ricardo alias “Luteng,” 39, and Michel Zamora, 21, who sold P500 worth of shabu to an undercover agent; their Eduardo Macapanas, 49, and Michael San Juan.

Police recovered two more plastic sachets of shabu estimated to be weighing two grams from the suspects.

It was also in SJDM where confessed drug addict Carmelino Ibañez butchered a family of five last June 27. The suspect admitted he knifed to death Auring Dizon then went on a stabbing spree killing Dizon’s daughter Estrella Carlos and her three minor children.

Ibañez, a construction worker, told police he and two other friends used shabu and drank liquor with friends two houses away from the Carlos home at North Ridge in Barangay Santo Cristo before he committed the crime.