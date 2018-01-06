Bulgarian arrested for ATM skimming

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga: A Bulgarian was arrested while in the act of withdrawing money from a bank in Barangay San Agustin here using cloned ATM cards. Senior Supt. Joel Consulta, Pampanga Police provincial director, said the suspect Ivaylo Sashov Galabov, 37, of DM Residente in Balibago, Angeles City was found with 100 fake ATM cards; P2,100 cash; a Honda Scoopy motorcycle; Bulgarian driver’s license in his name; a laptop, an ATM card devise (copier) and $1,020. Consulta said they are looking if Galabov has connections with an international crime group. He said Galabov’s skimming activity is related to three Europeans arrested last July 24 at the same bank using the same modus and type of equipment. A case for violation of the Prevention Act of 2012 that recommends no bail for the accuse was filed on Friday before the City Prosecutor’ s office here.